Fernando Carrillo never ceases to amaze. After having stirred up social networks for a photo where he supposedly appears naked, the famous Venezuelan actor is now amazed by having created an account on Onlyfans and by the material that he shares with his followers.

In an intimate interview with the Mexican journalist Matilde Obregón, the Venezuelan actor Fernando Carrillo told why he was encouraged to venture into onlyfanshow much you can expect to earn per month and what kind of proposals you have received from your subscribers.

Fernando Carrillo assures that now he is a happily married man. Photo: LR Composition | Instagram | Fernando Carrillo

Fernando Carrillo, who has starred in telenovelas such as “María Isabel” (1997) and “Rosalinda” (1999), said that at first he had doubts about debuting on Onlyfans because he believed that the platform was pornographic. “It is very well-cared for content, very well produced and with a high quality bill,” said the 52-year-old actor.

How much do you bill in Onlyfans?

Fernando Carrillo was sincere in saying that the main reason for the existence of his Onlyfans account was the money it raises. “Between 50,000 to 200,000 dollars a month, for working three days a week, eight hours a day and for showing off your butt,” he asserted.

In addition, the Venezuelan artist said that he will travel to various countries to produce more material for his Onlyfans. He will record in the Philippines, Turkey, Argentina, Venezuela and Colombia.

Carrillo, who had an affair with Adela Noriega, said that he has the support of his wife María Gabriela Rodríguez. “I have a wife whom I love. First time that I am a loyal and faithful man. I have a son who fills me with vitality, energy and love. I owe it to them and I want to be healthy, strong and well fed, ”he assured.

The actor, who is usually recorded in Tulum, assures that Onlyfans allows him to be current and that he feels better than when he was younger. “I would like to inspire and motivate the new generations so that they know that after 50, with gray hair and a family, I can be better than when I was 20. That is how I feel”.

Indecent proposals

The actor from “I will always love you” told Matilde Obregón that he will continue to surprise his Onlyfans subscribers. “You are going to see things that I have never done in my life. There is no porn or sex, but very original material, ”she indicated.

On the other hand, Fernando Carrillo revealed that he has received sexual proposals and that he has been very well received by the LGBTIQ+ community. “They are my godchildren, I have always protected and loved them, because I am always on the side of minorities, of the unprotected, of those who have had to hide or have suffered bullying because they are different. The community has surprised me with its impressive support, ”he said to the surprise of the interviewer.

Finally, the actor said that he also receives a lot of support from older women. “There are many women, many ladies. I am the terror of grandmothers. There is no grandmother who can resist me ”, he added between laughs.

Fernando Carrillo praised Milett Figueroa

Fernando Carrillo surprised more than one when he commented on one of Milett Figueroa’s publications. In addition to highlighting the talent that the Peruvian possesses, he expressed her interest in calling her in a production.

“My favorite Peruvian actress, the most talented and the prettiest. I have you in my sights for my new series dear Millet. Kisses and blessings”, commented the actor who worked with Thalía and Adela Noriega.