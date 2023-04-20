Milan returning to the semi-finals of the Champions League sixteen years later is a feat not only considering that just two and a half years ago they were in danger of being eliminated in the Europa League preliminaries. It’s a feat even thinking about the proportion, for example, between what it cost for the starting eleven (the same for the outward and return legs) that eliminated Napoli and entry into the top four in Europe. So let’s see, player by player, how much the AC Milan club has spent, but the spoiler is inevitable: the starting lineup that defeated Napoli cost only 159.1 million. So we start from Maignan, taken from Lille in 2021 and cost 15.4 million including bonuses. Now, needless to say, he is one of the strongest goalkeepers in the world and his price has shot up to triple digits like Leao’s.