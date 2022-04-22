Based on public information on the amounts paid by Twitter to its employees, which are mandatory by US regulators for foreign candidates, around 100 posts were compiled with the respective salaries.

In the analysis of Business Insider, the social network pays salaries in line with other technologies, such as Facebook and Google, and in some situations the value may be higher, depending on the experience of the employees.

Figures show that a Twitter software engineer can earn $255,000, while a senior engineering manager can take home $270,000 annually. The figures are based on the expiration document that Twitter sent to US regulators during 2021.

And according to Business Insider, the values ​​only refer to the base salary, because it is common in technology companies for salaries to be complemented with company shares as bonuses, reviewed annually based on their performance. At a time when Elon Musk is keen to acquire Twitter, the company’s stock value has soared.

There are different factors that can change the amounts paid, such as the region of the place of work, since Twitter already allows the option of permanent remote work in 23 states. The social network seems to give less importance to places with a higher cost of living than other technology companies.

Even so, it is good to remember that the information shared on salaries has some limitations, since it only concerns job offers from foreign candidates, not referring to stock bonuses or experience level, but serves as a basis for projection to the the company pays its employees.

See the full list of wages paid on Twitter by categories:

Engineering

Director, software engineering 280,000 dollars

Software engineer 120,000 to 255,000 dollars

senior software engineer 163,000 to 283,000 dollars

Senior software engineer test 180,000 to 185,000 dollars

Manager, software engineering $192,500 to $231,000 dollars

Senior manager, software engineering 241,000 to 270,000 dollars

Senior software developer 179,000 dollars

IT application engineer 135,000 to 170,000 dollars

Senior IT apps engineer 153,000 to 195,000 dollars

Manager, IT apps engineering 185,840 dollars

machine learning engineer 136,000 to 255,000 dollars

Senior machine learning engineer 175,000 to 205,000 dollars

Manager, machine learning engineering 195,000 to 240,000 dollars

reliability engineer 111,000 to 240,000 dollars

Manager, site reliability engineering 225,000 dollars

Senior manager, site reliability engineer 265,000 dollars

Network engineer $129,000 to $160,680

senior network engineer 185,390 dollars

security engineer 148,050 dollars

Senior security engineer 205,000 dollars

hardware engineer 149,000 to 220,000 dollars

partner engineer 195,000 to 204,100 dollars

Data and Research

Data analyst I 130,000 dollars

Data analyst II $142,000 to $167,500

Data scientist I 132,000 to 155,000 dollars

Data scientist II 132,000 to 185,000 dollars

staff data scientist 235,000 to 250,000 dollars

senior data scientist 203,000 to 204,000 dollars

machine learning researcher 164,800 dollars

Manager, business intelligence 172,000 dollars

Manager, data science 220,000 dollars

people scientist 112,000 dollars

security analyst 123,000 dollars

Senior domain specialist: information operations 200,000 dollars

Business Intelligence Analyst 130,000 to $154,000 dollars

senior data scientist 176,000 dollars

Senior business process analyst 151,000 dollars

senior data analyst 158,700 to $200,000 dollars

Senior enterprise data manager 206,880 dollars

Senior info security analyst 169,850 dollars

Senior user researcher 200,000 dollars

Strategy & operations analyst 147,500 dollars

Operations, finance, internal policies and regulator

Senior director, strategy and operations 320,000 dollars

Director, finance operations 190,000 dollars

Director, internal audit 240,000 dollars

Senior revenue strategy and operation manager 151,230 dollars

accounting manager 133,000 dollars

senior financial analyst 132,830 dollars

Senior product operations, business systems analyst 163,090 dollars

senior legal counsel 210,000 dollars

Senior public policy associate 124,880 dollars

senior tax analyst 128,500 dollars

senior technical accountant 120,000 dollars

Product

product designer 150,000 to 180,000 dollars

product manager 130,000 to 18,000 dollars

Associate product manager 125,000 dollars

senior product manager 190,000 to 220,000 dollars

IT product manager 128,000 dollars

Senior IT product manager 156,000 to 186,000 dollars

Project and programming management

program manager 98,330 to 135,000 dollars

technical program manager 111,950 to 150,000 dollars

Mr. project manager 171,000 dollars

senior program manager 154,500 dollars

engineering technical program manager168,000 dollars

Senior engineering technical program manager 190,000 to 202,000 dollars

Marketing, Sales, Human Resources and others

Lead, marketing manager $189,000 to $194,670

product marketing manager 137,000 dollars

Senior client partner 176,000 to 181,386 dollars

Senior employee relations partner 211,150 dollars

Campaign optimization specialist 105,000 dollars

curator 116,001 dollars

Senior manager, user services 207,000 dollars

Developer advocate 145,000 dollars

