Money. It has been one of the biggest focuses of attention of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. And not only because of the outlay that holding the tournament in the Gulf nation has entailed. To this we must add the exorbitant prices that fans who have decided to travel to the country have had to pay.
Leaving aside the shortage of accommodation (and the sky-high prices that were set for it), the truth is that tickets to matches, especially those in the knockout phase, have turned out to be extremely expensive and anything but popular. Four price categories have been established for tickets, 4 being the cheapest by far but being reserved solely and exclusively for Qatari residents.
How much would it cost to see Kylian Mbappé and Leo Messi in action?
Ticket prices for the grand final on the official website of the FIFA are the following:
– Category 1 tickets: The least accessible to the vast majority, no less than 5850 Qatari riyals, about 1511 euros.
– Category 2 tickets: The second most expensive have been established in 3650 riyals, around 963 euros.
– Category 3 tickets: The most affordable for most of the public. they cost 2200 riyals, that come to be some 569 euros.
– Category 4 tickets: They are the cheapest. However, they are reserved for Qatari residents. They are sold for 750 riyalsalmost 194 euros.
– Accessibility Tickets: 750 riyals (194 euros).
In turn, reduced visibility tickets (also divided into four categories) have been put on sale for approximately one third of the value of the common ones, although they are subject to availability.
If something is clear, it is that the final Argentina vs franceas well as practically everything related to this World Cup, is unfortunately out of reach of the general public.
#ticket #Qatar #World #Cup #final #cost
Leave a Reply