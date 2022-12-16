Leaving aside the shortage of accommodation (and the sky-high prices that were set for it), the truth is that tickets to matches, especially those in the knockout phase, have turned out to be extremely expensive and anything but popular. Four price categories have been established for tickets, 4 being the cheapest by far but being reserved solely and exclusively for Qatari residents.

– Category 1 tickets: The least accessible to the vast majority, no less than 5850 Qatari riyals, about 1511 euros.

– Category 2 tickets: The second most expensive have been established in 3650 riyals, around 963 euros.

– Category 3 tickets: The most affordable for most of the public. they cost 2200 riyals, that come to be some 569 euros.

– Category 4 tickets: They are the cheapest. However, they are reserved for Qatari residents. They are sold for 750 riyalsalmost 194 euros.

– Accessibility Tickets: 750 riyals (194 euros).