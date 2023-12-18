The UEFA Champions League is one of, if not the most, prestigious club competitions. A large number of clubs aim to arrive at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024 to play the grand final and win the trophy.
Also, fans will want to try to get some tickets to support their teams to glory. Getting tickets for the Champions League final is very difficult to achieve, but it is not impossible.
How much do tickets for the 2024 Champions League final cost?
Ticket prices for the 2023 Champions League final are not yet known, more information will be published later
The prices for the final last season were as follows:
When will tickets for the 2024 Champions League final go on sale?
An exact date for the start of sales is not yet known.
Where to buy tickets for the 2024 Champions League final?
Once tickets for the 2023 Champions League final go on sale, fans will be able to purchase them through the UEFA ticket sales portal
Hospitality packages for the 2024 Champions League final
If you want to enjoy the Champions League final with an unforgettable experience, UEFA offers packages to experience it in a unique way.
The most affordable package costs 3,900 euros per person, offering access to the Wembley Arena lounge before and after the match, match entry for a category 1 seat, a contemporary dinner and pre- and post-match entertainment.
Another package costs 4,400 euros per person, including a category 1 ticket, access to a restaurant located inside Wembley Arena, top-notch cuisine before and after the match and live music after the match in the Wembley Arena Lounge.
The most expensive package costs 5,900 euros per person, this package includes a ticket to the match for a seat in the box, Skybox in the corner, in the main stand, gourmet experience before and after the match, unlimited Champagne, match ball the 2024 UEFA Champions League final and a personalized service
When will the 2024 Champions League final be played?
The 2023/24 Champions League final will be played on June 1, 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London.
