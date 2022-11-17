Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The Guadalajara International Book Fair fully returns to face-to-face and will take place from November 26 to December 4.

The entrance to the FIL Guadalajara costs 25 pesos for the general public and 20 pesos for children, teachers, students with ID, people with disabilities and senior citizens.

Tickets can be purchased at the official site www.fil.com.mx, the fair office located at Alemania 1370 avenue, in the Moderna neighborhood, in Guadalajara.

The Ticket pre-sale began on October 24 and will end on November 22. However, it should be remembered that there are also ticket offices at the entrance.

The Guadalajara International Book Fair returns to face-to-face with a running schedule from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. It is worth mentioning that the expectations are to exceed 800,000 attendees, according to the president of the FIL, Raúl Padilla.

We recommend you read: