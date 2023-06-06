How much does a teacher earn in Venezuela; only three products with a fortnight’s salary

The segment dedicated to the analysis of the political, social and economic situation in the neighboring country led by Nicolás Maduro dossier Venezuela published a video in which he showed the economic situation of Samira Gutiérrez, a teacher who struggles every day to get bread.

The primary school teacher, who has been working in the public administration for more than 10 years, is also the mother of three children and now works in a store in the center of San Cristóbal, in the state of Táchira, to earn more income and provide better quality of life for their children.

(You can read: Dossier Venezuela: the unknown history of ‘the Caracas Collectives’).

“We accompanied her to a commercial establishment so that she could buy everything possible with her salary as a teacher“, says the presenter of the segment, which showed the difficult situation that the teacher is going through.

I pay for a fortnight in a single day of passage

Samira explains that with her biweekly salary of eight dollars, she must try to buy groceries and, likewise, the other household expenses. For this reason, he decides to allocate five dollars to groceries. What is this amount enough for?

The woman shows that with five dollars He only has enough to buy two kilos of rice and one kilo of flour for arepas. Likewise, he counted on discarding other foods to give priority to those that can yield more.

(You may be interested in: ‘Chávez’s star minister hated by Maduro / Dossier Venezuela).

Finally, the teacher also criticized the Nicolás Maduro regime and a call for equity and a fair salary for educators from the neighboring country.

Stefania Leon Arroyave

ELTIEMPO.COM