Be teacher It is one of the most noble and satisfying tasks that can exist. And the best thing about that for professionals in the United States is that there are places where such work is well paid. In Texas, for example, there are good prospects.

According to information from the National Educators Association (NEA), teachers They earn around US$3,644 less than 10 years ago due to inflation. He detailed that the salary national average of teachers of public schools in 2023 was around US$68,469 per year.

In turn, the company MoneyGeek took on the task of analyzing the wages of educators in 174 metropolitan areas to find places where teachers They earn more after taxes. Below we present the results that correspond to Texas Well, according to the analysis, the southern areas offer the best conditions, especially for the educators higher level.

In Texas, teachers earn more than in the rest of the United States

According to the NEA, the average salaries of the teachers in the state of Texas They are US$58,887. However, income varies and improves depending on the area, given that the report carried out by MoneyGeek indicates that in McAllen They have the highest salary purchasing power, with incomes of around US$68,271 after taxes and living expenses.

Meanwhile in Step registers a salary average annual US$65,260, this is explained because the costs of living and taxes in Texas are lower, so their metropolitan areas are among the main ones with good incomes for the teachers.

In the list of cities where teachers they get higher salaries Also found: Houston with US$65,198 annually; Saint Anthony with US$64,031 annually; austin with US$61,973 a year; and Brownsville with US$57,036 a year.

The report also clarifies that income depends on the type of teacher, well the teachers in higher education earn on average US$22,000 more per year compared to their basic education counterparts. For example, a teacher post secondary education in McAllen You can earn up to US$80,147 net per year; in Step the amount would be US$79,167; in Saint Anthony US$73,872; and in Houston US$73,735 dollars as net payment.

A higher education professor has a better income.

The places where you earn the least as a teacher in the United States

Although several cities in Texas stand out among the best to be teacher, Speaking in terms of income, the MoneyGeek report also analyzed which metropolitan areas are profession she is more punished.

With a median annual income of $22,677, Honolulu is where education professionals They are less paid. Other places that also have negative conditions for teachers They are Hilton Head, in South Carolina, with incomes of US$32,434 on average; Prescott, in Arizona, with income of US$34,976; Gran Junction, in Colorado, with US$35,178 and Bloomington, in Indiana with US$36,224.