This year, the salaries of United States military service members rose 4.6 percentwhich is considered the largest increase since 2003. Those who decide to start a career in the military, in addition to pay, receive access to benefits such as medical care, education, tax advantages, insurance and special loans. Salaries depend on rank, and can vary between US$1,217 and US$16,974.90, per month.

“Basic pay is determined by rank and length of service, with automatic raises when troops meet certain time and promotion requirements. In addition, each year Congress determines the amount of the salary increase that the troops should receive,” explains the portal. Military Times.

How much does a soldier earn in 2023?



Each year, the Defense Financial and Accounting Service of the United States Department of Defense (DOD) publishes the monthly salary schedules assigned to members of the armed forces. Which vary according to rank, length of service and specialty. This is what the military earns per month:

Enlisted members, category E (enlisted members): between US$1,695 and US$5,789.

Non-commissioned officers, category W (warrant officers): between US$3,398 and US$11,000.

Commissioned officers, OE categories, with more than four years in the previous positions: between US$4,375 and US$8,050.80.

Commissioned officers, category O: between US$3,477.30 and US$16,974.90.

Benefits of working in the army



Each year, a soldier, in addition to earning his salary, can receive a basic allowance for housing (BAH). This applies to service members who do not live on base or in government-provided housing and is an amount of money allocated to rent a home, according to the local market price.

Many of the benefits for members of the armed forces also cover their spouse and children.

They may also perceive a basic needs benefit (BNA). This applies to military members whose total family income, including that of their spouse, is below 130 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. “In 2023, a family of three with less than $46,600 in total income would be below that 130 percent. But for many members, the housing benefit puts them above the threshold,” he explains. Military Times.

Those who are part of the service are automatically incorporated into the Mixed Retirement System (BRS). This system allows military members to be entitled to financial rewards, even if they do not meet the years of service to retire. This system was established in 2018, so members with previous service were able to choose between the new system or remain in the old pension plan.

Members of the armed forces (active duty, Guard/Reserve, retired) and their families around the world, have access to the Tricare health care system. However, there are different levels of care, depending on range and location.

Soldiers also have life insurance. In accordance with Military Times: “Starting March 1, members of the military automatically receive $100,000 more in life insurance coverage, bringing the maximum group life insurance coverage for members of the military to $500,000.” .

Working for the military can also help you pay for your education. The GI Bill is a benefit for military members and their dependents that includes payment of school tuition, a monthly allowance for housing, and a stipend for textbooks and supplies. The length of time the person has provided services determines the percentage of the level of benefit.

Other benefits include access to daycare, special discount stores and a job bank for partners of members of the armed forces. Veterans can also access home loans.