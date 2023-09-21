Hassan Emilio Kabande Laijabetter known as Featherweighthas become one of the most popular singers in the Mexican industry, so more than one would like to have him in a private show or at least go to one of his concerts, but now that it came to light how much he charges, many were shocked.

For those who don’t know, El Coyote wanted to hire Peso Pluma for his son’s birthday, but when he contacted him, they let him know that Featherweight charges 20 million pesos for a private showsomething that the Mexican singer did not like at all.

After knowing the amount he charges Featherweight At their concerts, many attacked them, assuring that there are artists who have been in the media for years and do not charge that much, while others defended it, as they assure that the staff, travel, in addition to the stage, are part of the budget.

Another thing for which many justify the price of Featherweight It is because in a very short time he has gone too far, that is why he charges the exaggerated amount, since he has been seen at very important music events such as the Latin AMAS, in addition to some American shows.

It is worth mentioning that the artist has also caused a stir for his iconic look on stage, where he is always seen wearing extremely expensive clothes with which he attracts attention.

