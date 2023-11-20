Monday, November 20, 2023, 09:21



Lotteries have the power to give out enormous amounts of money, although without knowing which number is the lucky one. Therefore, hearing the children of San Ildefonso sing one of the tickets you have sold must be a unique sensation. Although beyond reputation, administrations barely make a profit.

Establishments such as Doña Manolita or El Gato Negro have gained fame for spreading fortune. In fact, in the Madrid administration, queues form to buy their desired tickets even in the middle of July. Things like this can lead to people thinking that lotteries are ‘making gold’ with this draw.

Apart from becoming one of the great traditions of this holiday, the Christmas Lottery generates a large amount of money. Specifically, the draw can distribute more than 2,000 million in prizes. Although of all this collection, only 70% goes to the prizes and the remaining 30% is divided between other activities.

To resolve the doubts of the most curious, the State Lottery and Betting Society shows every year how much lotteries keep from the sale of lottery tickets and other state draws. Specifically, for each tenth of the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw that they sell, they obtain a profit of 0.80 euro cents for the lottery seller. In this way, of the 20 euros that the National Lottery costs, they only take 4%.

If the ticket is a winner, the lotteries do not earn any more commission on its sale. On the other hand, they do take a percentage when their clients go to collect their prizes at their store. When the figure does not reach 200,000 euros, they will charge 2.5% of the total. If they exceed that amount, the commission decreases to 1.25%.

Despite the large numbers generated by the Christmas lottery, administrations obtain greater benefits with other types of draws such as the National Lottery in which they take 6%. Let’s remember that lotteries also sell other types of State Bets, so the rest of the year you can buy Primitiva, Euromillones, Bonoloto, etc. in this type of establishments.

Although distributing the jackpot from the Christmas Lottery does not generate that much economic percentage, they do obtain other types of benefits, one of them is fame. Since a good reputation increases lottery sales.