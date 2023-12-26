Being a doctor is one of the most respected professions in the world. There is a general idea that Dedicating oneself to health services not only generates prestige but also significant economic income. However, all this depends on the specialty and the place where medicine is practiced and, in the case of the United States there are some interesting averages.

When deciding which career to choose, one of the most frequently asked questions is how much you can earn doing it. In the case of medical professionals, it should be mentioned that In the US, doctors are among the highest-paying careers which has made, for example, professionals from other regions such as Latin America want to migrate to the North American country to practice their profession.

According to a report by Medscape Physician Compensation Report 2022since 2015 The average income of doctors in the United States has increased by 29 percent. In detail, primary care doctors receive 33 percent more and specialists 30 percent more.

However, it is emphasized that A doctor's annual income depends on his specialty, geographic area, and state where he practices.also if you work independently or in a hospital or clinic.

Thus, for example, it is pointed out that The best paid doctors are plastic surgeons with an income of US$576,000 annually; orthopedists with an income of US$557,000 and cardiologists with US$490,000 a year. Besides, primary care doctors receive about US$255,000 a year; pediatricians US$244,000 and specialists in public health and preventive medicine reported income of around US$243,000 a year.

In turn, the article, which was created based on a survey of more than 13,000 doctors from twenty-nine specialties, concluded that otolaryngologists, gastroenterologists and dermatologists had the largest salary increases with between 11 and 13 percent, while public health specialists and preventive medicine, oncologists and intensive care doctors report increases of 1 to 3 percent.

Doctors have improved their income in recent years.

US states where doctors earn the most

According to the report, there is a significant income difference between health professionals practicing in the Midwestern states, that is, Illinois, North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, where the average income is US$320,000 per year, in compared to doctors in the northeast, that is, Massachusetts and New York, where the annual average is US$275,000.

Based on the above, The five states where doctors can earn the most income are:

Kentucky US$364,000 Tennessee US$364,000 Alabama US$358,000 Missouri US$357,000 Oregon US$352,000

It is worth insisting that the averages also vary according to the specialty. These are the average income of some professionals:

Plastic Surgery US$576,000 Orthopedics US$557,000 Cardiology US$490,000 Otorhinolaryngology US$469,000 Urology US$461,000 Gastroenterology US$453,000 Dermatology US$438,000 Radiology US$437,000 Ophthalmology US$417,000 Anesthesiology US$411,000

Finally, the report emphasizes that doctors' income is also influenced by their level of training, skills and experience and that independent doctors earn on average 20 percent more than employees.