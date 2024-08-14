The size and activities of cruise ships have increased considerably since 2000 and in parallel, theincrease in CO2 emissionsdespite the use of LNG. How much does a cruise ship pollute? What is the recommended fuel to reduce pollution? Synthetic fuel, e-fuels derived from green hydrogen, could be a sustainable solution to decarbonize the oceans but they are probably not the solution.

The pollution from a cruise ship is far greater than that of thousands of cars

The cruise ships are known to be among the most polluting means of transport in the world. The pollution they produce can be divided into different types of polluting emissions:

1. CO2 emissions:

A single cruise ship can emit a huge amount of carbon dioxide (CO2). For example, it is estimated that a large cruise ship can emit between 250,000 and 400,000 tons of CO2 per year. This is comparable to the environmental impact of millions of cars.

2. Sulphur Oxide (SOx) Emissions:

Cruise ships often use heavy fuels, which contain high levels of sulfur. These fuels emit sulfur oxides (SOx), which contribute to ocean acidification and are harmful to human health. A single cruise ship can emit as much sulfur as millions of cars.

3. Particulate Matter (PM) Emissions:

Cruise ships also release particulate matter, which can cause respiratory problems and other illnesses. A single cruise ship voyage can emit as much particulate matter as thousands of cars.

4. Water Pollution:

Cruise ships also generate large amounts of liquid and solid waste, including sewage, oil, and food waste. This waste is often discharged directly into the oceans, contributing to marine pollution.

5. Noise Pollution:

In addition to air and marine pollution, cruise ships also generate noise pollution that can have negative effects on marine wildlife, especially marine mammals such as dolphins and whales.

Comparison with Cars:

It is estimated that a cruise ship can pollute as much as a million cars in a single day, in terms of sulphur emissions.

In short, the environmental impact of cruise ships is enormous, especially when compared to other modes of transportation such as automobiles. Cruise ships pollute significantly more per passenger than other modes of transportation, making them one of the largest sources of pollution in the transportation sector.

How to reduce cruise ship pollution

To reduce the environmental impact of cruise ships, several actions are underway, including

International regulations: The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has introduced stricter standards on ship emissions, but their implementation is slow and often insufficient.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has introduced stricter standards on ship emissions, but their implementation is slow and often insufficient. Alternative fuels: Low-sulphur fuels and exhaust gas purification systems are being tested.

Low-sulphur fuels and exhaust gas purification systems are being tested. More efficient technologies: Shipping companies are investing in technologies to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Shipping companies are investing in technologies to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Low emission zones: Some ports have established low-emission zones, where ships must use low-sulphur fuels or purification systems.

LNG Cruise Ships to Pollute Less

Liquefied natural gas – known as LNG – is considered the perfect fuel for the “green” transition for cruise ships. However, a study was conducted study on the part of the Transport & Environment in which it is emerged that the LNG produces greenhouse gases “80 times more than CO2”.

Methane leaks from ships powered by natural gas appear to cause more damage to the atmosphere than traditional fuels.

A methane engine is a type of internal combustion engine that uses compressed natural gas (CNG) as the main fuel instead of traditional petrol or diesel. This type of engine has become very popular in recent years due to its numerous environmental and economic advantages.

The operating principle of a methane engine is similar to that of a gasoline engine. In fact, methane is mixed with air in the combustion chamber and then ignited by a spark plug. The explosion of the air-methane mixture pushes the pistons and produces mechanical power that is sent to the wheels through a connected system of rods and camshafts.

Seat Leon 2020 TGI methane engine

The methane it is therefore a natural gas better than petrol and diesel And contains fewer pollutants. CNG engines require a separate fuel system to handle the compressed air, including high-pressure tanks and injectors. CNG engines are a real alternative to traditional engines that offer numerous advantages in terms of environmental impact and performance.

What is Synthetic LNG?

The Synthetic LNG it’s a innovative blend obtained not only from biomassbut also from organic waste or coalThis chemical is created in the laboratory by combining hydrogen and carbon atoms, synthetic methane is obtained. This has the same chemical composition as traditional gas, allowing it to dissolve and be transported by ship.

Cruise ship pollution, alarm

According to the Transport & Environment report, By 2050, cruise ships will be 8 times bigger than the Titanic. In fairness, in addition to the current growth rate of cruise ships, they will carry approximately 11,000 passengers. Furthermore, the number of these marine transports has increased significantly (from only 21 ships in 1970 to 515 ships today). At the same time, theand cruise ship CO2 emissions in 2022 had increased by 20% compared to the previous year.

Carlo Tritto, Sustainable Fuels Manager of T&E Italia, stated the following:

“If they continue to grow at this rate, by 2050 the largest cruise ships could reach 345,000 gross tons, almost eight times larger than the Titanic… Cruise ship emissions are getting out of hand. Today’s cruise ships, and hopefully even more so tomorrow’s, make the Titanic look like a fishing boat. Just a few weeks ago, Carnival Group commissioned Fincantieri to build three new cruise ships, the largest the shipbuilder has ever built. But like cars that are getting bigger, we have to ask ourselves how much bigger these giants of the sea can grow. The cruise business is the fastest growing sector of tourism and its emissions are rapidly getting out of hand.“.

The solution is synthetic fuels and e-fuels

Tritto explain what the possibility might be solution to this problem, stating that:

“The only sustainable and scalable solution to decarbonize maritime activities is synthetic fuels, or e-fuels, derived from green hydrogen. As a luxury business, cruise operators should take responsibility for the climate impact they cause and invest in these fuels, even if they are more expensive. If they want to avoid becoming increasingly unwelcome visitors, they must become more sustainable“.

CO2 danger signal

According to T&E, the growth of cruise ships and therefore also of its dimensions, have a significant impact on the environmentand the European Federation for Transport and Environment (T&E), encourages companies to invest in green technologies – and therefore clean for the atmosphere -.

About 4% of navigation in Europe, could be powered by e-fuels by 2030. The limited availability of E-fuels and its infrastructure will not be a major problem for cruise ships, as they travel on scheduled routes, which can accommodate needs and schedules. This study also demonstrates how switching to green fuels can be cost-effective.

Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever

In early 2024 (January), the world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, was launched.

The latter seems to be a real city on the sea, featuring 40 restaurants, 7 swimming pools and a capacity of 7,600 passengers. A ship practically five times larger than the Titanic.

Cruise ships, fuel taxes should be imposed

The European Federation for Transport and Environment reports that cruise ships are now exempt from fuel taxes, as well as corporate and consumer taxes. It found that a €50 tax on a cruise ticket would be worth around €1,400 – generating €1.4 billion worldwide.