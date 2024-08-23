With the aim of providing greater clarity regarding How much money can go in each statethe United States Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) published a report based on the real personal consumption expenditure and real personal income for each metropolitan areahighlighting how $1,000 can be used in the different regions that make up the North American country.

The cost of living is not the same in every area of ​​the United Statesso in some regions money can go much further than in others. An example is Californiawhere, according to the BEA, US$1,000 is equivalent to about US$875 of the overall average, while In North Dakota they are equivalent to US$1,113.

In a particular case, Hawaii is also considerably expensive for its residents, but this is mainly due to its small size and its composition, since being a group of islands, many products must be imported from other states, which increases their value. Below The map shows how much US$1,000 yields in each state.

The map shows that $1,000 does not yield the same results in different states. Photo:BEA Share

The list of how much US$1,000 will yield in each state

Based on the analysis carried out by the BEA, the The following list contains The detailed amount that US$1,000 can yield you in each state of the United States:

Alabama: US$1,122 Alaska: US$980 Arizona: US$1,001 California: US$875 Colorado: US$977 Connecticut: US$936 North Carolina: US$1,058 South Carolina: US$1,064 North Dakota: US$1,113 South Dakota: US$1,120 Delaware: US$1,020 Florida: US$979 Georgia: US$1,042 Hawaii: US$892 Idaho: US$1,082 Illinois: US$987 Indiana: US$1,082 Iowa: US$1,116 Kansas: US$1,100 Kentucky: US$1,106 Louisiana: US$1,094 Maine: US$992 Maryland: US$950 Massachusetts: US$906 Michigan: US$1,066 Minnesota: US$1,023 Mississippi: US$1,127 Missouri: US$1,089 Montana: US$1,097 Nebraska: US$1,102 Nevada: US$1,036 New Hampshire: US$924 New Jersey: US$912 New Mexico: US$1,090 New York: US$924 Ohio: US$1,085 Oklahoma: US$1,112 Oregon: US$934 Pennsylvania: US$1,038 Rhode Island: US$953 Tennessee: US$1,082 Texas: US$1,025 Utah: US$1,055 Vermont: US$989 Virginia: US$979 West Virginia: US$1,108 Washington: US$902 Wisconsin: US$1,077 Wyoming: US$1,081

It is important to note that the analysis does not consider some factors that may influence the purchasing power of citizensas income taxand highlights that Higher regional prices are usually due to higher local rents. .