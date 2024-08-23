According to the criteria of
In a particular case, Hawaii is also considerably expensive for its residents, but this is mainly due to its small size and its composition, since being a group of islands, many products must be imported from other states, which increases their value. Below The map shows how much US$1,000 yields in each state.
The list of how much US$1,000 will yield in each state
Based on the analysis carried out by the BEA, the The following list contains The detailed amount that US$1,000 can yield you in each state of the United States:
- Alabama: US$1,122
- Alaska: US$980
- Arizona: US$1,001
- California: US$875
- Colorado: US$977
- Connecticut: US$936
- North Carolina: US$1,058
- South Carolina: US$1,064
- North Dakota: US$1,113
- South Dakota: US$1,120
- Delaware: US$1,020
- Florida: US$979
- Georgia: US$1,042
- Hawaii: US$892
- Idaho: US$1,082
- Illinois: US$987
- Indiana: US$1,082
- Iowa: US$1,116
- Kansas: US$1,100
- Kentucky: US$1,106
- Louisiana: US$1,094
- Maine: US$992
- Maryland: US$950
- Massachusetts: US$906
- Michigan: US$1,066
- Minnesota: US$1,023
- Mississippi: US$1,127
- Missouri: US$1,089
- Montana: US$1,097
- Nebraska: US$1,102
- Nevada: US$1,036
- New Hampshire: US$924
- New Jersey: US$912
- New Mexico: US$1,090
- New York: US$924
- Ohio: US$1,085
- Oklahoma: US$1,112
- Oregon: US$934
- Pennsylvania: US$1,038
- Rhode Island: US$953
- Tennessee: US$1,082
- Texas: US$1,025
- Utah: US$1,055
- Vermont: US$989
- Virginia: US$979
- West Virginia: US$1,108
- Washington: US$902
- Wisconsin: US$1,077
- Wyoming: US$1,081
It is important to note that the analysis does not consider some factors that may influence the purchasing power of citizensas income taxand highlights that Higher regional prices are usually due to higher local rents. .
