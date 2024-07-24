Holidays are that outdoor Big Brother that makes you spend all your time with your family all at once, precious quality time and also the other time, waste time, and the time of heat and stress, the time of tantrums in the sun, of queues and distances, the time to see new wonders and the time to wish you had not left home.

And today it’s time to comment on something that is rarely talked about in parenting circles out of shame: the scandalous speed with which money disappears in the summer (without anyone breaking in when you’re on vacation).

Whatever the RAE says, for a parent the summer holidays start the same afternoon that school ends and end when the children come back through the school doors in September. So it is a long period where all kinds of expenses come in, from a measly ice cream to textbooks, which the children are not given any to enjoy, but they have to be bought anyway.

If Willy Fogg travelled around the world in 80 days, any parent would spend their savings in the same amount of time. Because when they are bored or have free time, children get a supernatural desire to spend. They want to circulate money away from us. And, what is worse, they will do it without any kind of accumulated gratitude.

On vacation, you can take them to a morning activity, to a restaurant and then to the movies, and if you don’t buy them popcorn right after because they’re already full and have left half the menu, they’ll throw a fit because “you never buy them anything.”

We are also affected by the tour operator syndrome. When we go far from home we get anxious to visit everything, because who knows if we will ever return there. And the Tripadvisor of the day recommends visiting the onion museum, an exhibition of cats made with confetti or some cave paintings from which three stones are preserved. Children cannot miss these wonders of humanity, but no matter how many discounts there are, when you start adding tickets, it is a lot.

And if you don’t have a town or a second home, like most mortals, the possibilities for renting are as immense as they are suffocating. There are parents who have been left sweating in front of the computer, looking at Booking, looking for the perfect offer. Spoiler: before you click on the photo, it will have already disappeared like a ninja.

“What kind of parent would deny their kids a swimming pool?” you ask yourself guiltily, as you realise that a simple hotel stay with breakfast for four people is equivalent to two and a half weeks’ worth of groceries. You’ve spent more than a year buying the cheapest olive oil, and now you’re going to squander your money like a gambling addict who thinks he’s on a roll.

If we want to get emotional, we’ll say that our children’s smiles are priceless. Halfpoint Images (Getty Images)

While you see your children more or less happy at the beach, the pool, the campsite or wherever, in a moment of unconscious carelessness, a part of your brain will end up calculating the cost of each day of vacation. And you will have that Harrison Ford smile, half optimistic and half sad at the same time, while you see that for all that money, you don’t have time for yourself, not even to take a sad nap.

As always, the huge time gap between parents’ vacation days and children’s vacation weeks creates social gaps. Those who cannot leave their jobs are forced to resort to camps – paying, of course – where children are active and entertained until the afternoon. Because taking your children to work, depending on your profession, is frowned upon and impractical.

As the weekly price of these centres and activities is 100 euros and above, including meals and travel in some cases, we all resort to the joke: “It is cheaper for me not to work and take care of them myself.” Although in the case of self-employed people this is very true.

If you were already feeling dizzy while reading these paragraphs, imagine that instead of receiving double pay for holidays like all employees, you are self-employed and not only will you not have double pay, but your orders will disappear until mid-September and your clients will forget to pay you until October.

In that case, the weight of a simple three-euro ice cream will drive you crazy.

If we want to get emotional, we’ll say that our children’s smiles are priceless. But when asked “how much do children’s holidays cost?” the correct answer is always: TOO MUCH.

Martin Piñol He is the author of 33 books, his children’s series The kitchen of monsters has been published in several countries. His latest novel is The Shadow Club.

