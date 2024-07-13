Large windows, sunny space, and ready to use. This description of a room It may seem tempting and there are those who would not miss the opportunity to rent it as soon as possible. But the truth is that it is a space on a balcony that an Australian owner offered for rent on social media for an outrageous price in dollars.

This owner of Sydneythe largest and most populous city in Australiaposted an ad on a Facebook Marketplace listing offering interested parties to rent to live a closed balcony as a room for 969 dollars per monthwith bills included in the price, an exorbitant figure that generated indignation among many users and was published in several Australian media.

The post on the popular Facebook buying and selling platform is titled as “sunny room” in Haymarket, a suburb of Australia. At first glance it does look nice, but looking more closely at the image you can see that it is a balcony in an apartment.

What did the image of the balcony room for rent in Australia show?

The photo posted by the homeowner shows a medium-sized bed, with a black duvet, placed in the center of the space, without much room to spareA small standing mirror is also observed.

On one side you can see large windows that allow sunlight in, but on the other side you can see the sliding glass doors of the balcony, which lead to the rest of the apartment.

This small closed balcony was clearly decorated with a grey carpet with white diamonds and a few other typical things for pretend it’s a comfortable room.

The advertiser wrote that this space offers a shared bathroom “with only 1 person”, According to information from Australian media 9news, and which was ready to be rented by a person willing to move “now”.

Another curious fact about this publication is that it also shows that the apartment of which the balcony is part has two rooms, which also It can be rented separately for US$1300 per week, not including the cost of bills.