The distinguished “AA9” plate number, which was organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with “Emirates Auction” and with the support of the Roads and Transport Authority and the Emirates Telecommunications Group Company “Etisalat” for 38 million dirhams through the “Noble Number” charity auction for the distinguished numbers, Today, Saturday, the special phone number 0569999999 was sold for 3 million dirhams, the proceeds of which are to support the 100 million meals campaign, the largest campaign in the region to feed food in 30 countries in the continents of Africa, Asia, Europe and South America during the month of Ramadan.