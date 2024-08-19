A recently released report compiled from the latest quarterly existing home price data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) found that people living in the city of Los Angelesin it State of California, USA, They must receive an annual salary of US$207,000 to buy a house.

In a country where housing prices vary from year to year between the different cities that make it up due to different reasons, the California is one of the most expensive states in the United Statesaccording to a recently published report by the mortgage analysis company MSM.

To draw up the salary classification needed by citizens of the 50 states of the country, the site used data corresponding to the first quarter of 2024 from the NAR for average housing prices and National mortgage rate information derived from Freddie Mac and the American Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly surveys for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, plus the available costs of property taxes and homeowners insurance.

According to the data in the report, the The national average salary needed to buy a house is US$104,339.02, so the number that should be received in Los Angeles is much higher. However, the city is still far from The three least affordable areaswhich are also part of the state of California and correspond to Saint Joseph (US$463,886), San Francisco (US$336,170) and San Diego (US$241,783).

In this sense, the study determined that in general US housing prices became more affordable in the first quarter of 2024despite the fact that Housing affordability improved less than it could have and home prices rose in about half of the top 50 housing markets.

US home prices became more affordable in the first quarter of 2024. Photo:iStock

The three most affordable cities to buy a home in the US

The data revealed in the report include the most affordable cities to buy a home in the North American country, assuming a down payment of 20 percent. The three most affordable cities in the United States are as follows::