A recent report revealed How much must a household’s income be to be able to buy a house in the different areas of Florida. According to general numbers in the United States, acquiring property is more inaccessible than it was a few years ago. Revenues, on average, increased less than the costs of taking that step.

The figures come from a Redfin report that was replicated by WFLA. There, you can see the trend mentioned in the US, which has been going on for some years. If the general average of the country is taken, Today a household needs income of US$114,627 to be able to purchase a home. This represents an increase of 15 percent compared to the previous year and more than 50 percent compared to the beginning of the pandemic.

If the average income of Americans is taken, a household earns about US$40,000 below what they should earn to be able to buy a house. This is due to a combination of factors: the increase in home values, which is greater than the increase in income, and high mortgage rates.

How much do you have to earn to buy a property in Florida

The report discriminated the figures according to the different areas of the Sunshine State. In nominal terms, The most expensive city in Florida is Miami, where to buy a house you need an annual income of US$143,187. Added to this, it was also the town that increased its value the most compared to last year, precisely by 33.4 percent.

West Palm Beach is the second most expensive area in Florida to purchase a property See also Ten tips to get rid of the dust bug, the most common insect that lives in houses

In the ranking from highest to lowest, Miami is followed by West Palm Beach, with US$125,459 in required income and a 24.4 percent increase, and Fort Lauderdale with US$114,549 and 22.2 percent, respectively. The most affordable region of Florida is Lakeland, where an annual income of $88,639 is required to purchase a home. This was also the city that increased the least since 2022 in comparison, with 13.4 percent.