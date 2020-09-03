“Russia annually spends up to $ 3 billion on space, the US Congress allocates $ 19 billion for the same purposes, China – 7–8, the European Space Agency – 3.5–4, Japan – 2.8, India – 2.6 billion. , – says Academician of the Russian Academy of Cosmonautics. Tsiolkovsky Alexander Zheleznyakov. – Thus, Russia is on the 3rd-4th place in the list of space powers. Moreover, the amount of our expenses is adequate to what we do in space. But in the United States, despite such a huge investment, the effectiveness of space programs is questionable. Elon Musk with his company SpaceX proved to be so successful precisely because it was able to reduce the cost of manufacturing rocket and space technology, including due to new technologies. His projects have become more profitable for the US state budget than NASA projects. ”