Corriere Salute launches an online survey to understand the degree of awareness regarding the factors that can expose one to a greater probability of incurring heart and vessel problems and which can be prevented

What does each of us know about the cardiovascular risk? Corriere Salute proposes a short questionnaire to try to understand together what our degree of awareness is about this issue. Do we know what the difference between good and bad cholesterol is? Do we know our cholesterol levels? And do we know what our blood pressure is on average? And how important are triglycerides, blood sugar, familiarity with cardiovascular problems in directing us towards correct prevention in order to reduce, or rather avert, the possibility of encountering problems involving the heart or blood vessels? To this end, we propose that you answer a few simple questions. The results of the survey will be discussed together with various experts on 20 September at 5.30 pm in Sala Buzzati at Corriere della Sera, Via Balzan 3 in Milan. It will be possible to participate in the meeting as an audience by sending an email to [email protected] For all those who will not be able to participate in person, the video of the event will then be broadcast on 22 September on the social channels of Corriere Salute and on Corriere.it Acquiring greater awareness and prevention of cardiovascular risks is the first step towards health.