The October festivities will take place from September 29 to November 5 and the price of admission for the general public increased.

He increase in ticket price For the general public, it is due to the stature of the artists who will be at the Teatro del Pueblo, that is, the Telmex Auditorium, stated the director of the Jalisco Entertainment Agency, Esteban Estrada.

He Entrance price to the October 2023 Festival is 50 pesos, Girls and boys under 12 years old pay 20 pesos; students, older adults and people with disabilities 25 pesos, while schools 30 pesos without access to the Blue Marble.

In 2022 the general admission price was 40 pesos, so this year’s increase is 10 pesos.

He Box office hours will be Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

However, in this edition you can buy tickets through an online ticket office from a cell phone or by downloading the QR code and paying at an Oxxo convenience store.

Receives more news from Jalisco on Whatsapp