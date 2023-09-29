Imagine winning 800 pesos a day just for opening and closing an Oxxo doorit is a reality that you could live if you leave aside some stigmas related to that activity, even so, the lack of benefits and social security are negative points

The above is a fact and you will see it reflected in the history of a boy who earns up to 800 pesos a day for opening the door of an Oxxo. Not bad for office workers and other people who earn much lower salaries.

5,400 a week for standing outside a convenience store? 20 thousand pesos a month? Which branch should I go to? You may think it’s a bit of a joke, but today we will delve a little deeper into the life of someone who dedicates themselves to it.

It is not a secret that the people who usually earn the most money are those who go out to search on the street, from street vendors to those who only ask for money, their salary can be double or triple that of a godín.

How much do they pay you? It is one of the questions, in bad taste I would say, that many ask when meeting new people. This did not bother the protagonist of the video that you will see later, who spoke openly before the camera about the ‘salary’ that he receives for his work activity.

What’s your opinion about it? There are those who consider that the young man is ‘lazy’ for just being outside an Oxxo asking for money from those who come out and on the other hand, those who respect his work for at least offering kindness.

800 pesos a day to open doors

It was on the TikTok account ‘@alexpeaton’ where they interviewed today’s young protagonist, who narrated that In the Oxxo that he currently uses as a source of employment he earns up to 800 pesos “if he sticks to work all day long,” which apparently he doesn’t do every day.

The total amount you take into your pocket varies depending on the branch, both due to the flow of customers and due to the permission or rejection by the FEMSA store administrators. In some they don’t allow you to be there.

“In this Oxxo, thank God they haven’t kicked me out and the manager doesn’t know me anymore,” said the young man, explaining that he helps the store employees keep the parking lot clean and clean the windows.

He added that, if he works from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., to avoid the sun, he can earn up to 400 pesos or 500 pesos. If you want to take more home and work regularly, that amount can be increased considerably.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK their best products.