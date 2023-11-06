Canada offers many employment opportunities, making it a favorite destination for Colombians.

In addition to access to quality education and health, salaries are quite competitive in Canada, compared to salaries in Colombia.

For those who do not speak English or French, the languages ​​of Canada, washing dishes is a good job option. Restaurants and hotels offer it, with good remuneration.

According to job search portals, the salary ranges between 15 and 17 dollars per hour, which at the exchange rate would be 49,627 Colombian pesos. A considerable offer.

With an eight-hour work schedule, the salary per day just washing dishes could be around 464,976 pesos, reaching around 1,743,660 pesos per month.

Options for Colombians

For Colombians there are many options in Canada. That country offers everything from plane tickets to help to establish yourself.

The Sena Public Employment Agency published: “Important Canadian company, accredited by Immigration Canada and the Quebec Ministry of Immigration, in coordination with the Sena Public Employment Agency, requires Colombian profiles to work. “People interested in participating in this call must comply 100% with the profile.”

Some of the jobs available are:

– Babysitter

Requirements: Education: completed high school and studies related to child care. Experience: 4 to 5 years of experience. Language: French or fluent English.

-Aesthetician

Requirements: Education: completed high school, aesthetic technician and studies in massage therapy. Experience: 4 to 5 years of experience. Language: French or fluent English.

Other benefits:

Bogotá-Canada plane ticket paid by the company.

Help finding a room.

Help to settle abroad.

“The final selection process is the sole and exclusive responsibility of the employer, and will occur once the profile verification, interview and technical test process has been carried out. If you are selected, the employer will indicate the conditions and travel requirements to travel to the country where the vacancy will be filled,” added the Sena.

