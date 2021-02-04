In 2020, when literally the whole world went online because of the pandemic, many people started looking for work opportunities online and discovered the sphere of webcam.

We decided to learn how much one can make on a webcam site, and found a real story of Isabel from Madrid. She speaks frankly about her income and even gives exact numbers.

Isabel is active on Instagram, and she recently told her subscribers about her earnings on BongaCams and even posted a photo of a check for 8,296.03 euros for one month. The amount is several times higher than the average salary in the country, and it is not surprising, because thanks to mass self-isolation, webcam sites have become even more popular all over the world.

She also occasionally shares useful tips in her stories:

– How to increase earnings and boost popularity;

– How to make sure that users from Madrid don’t see your broadcasts;

– What other ways to make money on BongaCams are, etc.

One of her posts gathered a large number of likes. Isabel said that she had earned 1,228 euros in a day! “Thank you, BongaCams !!! ? Thanks to everyone who watches my broadcasts and makes my every day happier!

She began to actively travel while working on BongaCams, and now posts amazingly beautiful photos and makes stories from exotic places she manages to visit. “If someone told me six months ago how sharply my life would change, I wouldn’t believe it!” – she wrote on Instagram.

Many similar examples can be found. They all prove that webcam is one of the most lucrative sources of income today

Many agree that BongaCams gives not only stability, but also a sense of freedom. You can broadcast from anywhere, even from a cell phone, while still making good money at any time. There are no special requirements, except for the minimum age of 18, so you can start working at any moment.

Paradoxical as it might seem, the pandemic has helped many girls to see new opportunities and revealed the huge potential of webcam sites, which enable you to make excellent money without leaving home.