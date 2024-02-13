The most noticed item worn by Annalisa at the Ariston? Without a doubt the “hold-up” boots with visible garter belts.

It doesn't take a hawk to say it: Annalisa shone at the Sanremo Festival 2024, not only thanks to his performance. Her “Sincerely”, yet another announced radio success, earned her third place. What she wore on stage was noticed, and quite a lot. In fact, her outfits were all imbued with sensuality.

This was a favorable period full of creativity for Annalisa, capable of churning out one hit after another, a success of sound and quality that earned her the Olympus of Italian pop. For a couple of years the singer has been going through a more brazen and courageous artistic phase, as she has often stated in all her latest interviews. The intimacy of her early work has evolved into a more direct and passionate musical narrative.

But was that the key piece worn during the Ariston experience? The “hold-up” boots were irresistible, worn with the visible suspenders. A truly special shoe and, above all, of great value.

Annalisa's presence on the Italian music scene has brought an innovative style that blends elegance and sensuality. At Sanremo 2024, he confirmed this style revolution, with a clever combination of class and provocation, but always without excess.

Flanked by stylist Susanna Ausoni, the singer opted for a look Dolce & Gabbana directly imported from world of lingerie. The predominance of total black and sparkling details also struck Annalisa, like many other artists in Sanremo. The common thread between the outfits was represented by her boots. Even if they look like hold-ups (especially if they have garter belts visible), in reality, they are gods cuissardes. A probable future trend element.

The boots shown off by Annalisa at Sanremo 2024 are part of the Dolce & Gabbana collection designed by Kim Kardashian. It is a sensual reinterpretation of some of the Maison's archive items.

Guepières transformed into minidresses, garter belts on display, sheath dresses and shiny culottes reduced to shorts. Every detail of this line celebrates lingerie. The transparent stretch tulle thigh-high boots chosen by Annalisa for the Festival are among the most popular pieces in the collection. Their price? On the brand's official website it is 995 euros. Not exactly an everyday fashion price.