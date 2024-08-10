From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/08/2024 – 15:00

CEOs of large companies are generally a point of reference when it comes to good remuneration, especially because, in addition to salary, they receive other benefits such as bonuses, profit sharing or other benefits.

In the case of the leaders of large banks, it would be no different. One of them is at the top of the ranking of the highest salaries among CEOs of publicly traded companies in Brazil.

At the request of This Is MoneyCorporate Governance specialist Renato Chaves shared a survey of the salaries received by CEOs of the largest banks listed on B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, in 2023. They range from R$1 million to close to R$70 million, according to the institutions’ financial statements to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

Results

The four largest Brazilian banks listed on B3 — Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Itaú Unibanco and Santander — achieved, in the second quarter of 2024, the highest consolidated quarterly profit ever recorded in nominal values. With a total profit of R$26.8 billion, the performance surpassed the previous record of R$26.1 billion, registered in the second quarter of 2022.

“This result reflects the resilience and adaptability of these institutions, especially when compared to the profit of R$12.1 billion in the second quarter of 2020, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The difference between the periods highlights the robust recovery of the banking sector, which, in a period of just four years, more than doubled its quarterly results,” says Einar Rivero, partner at Consultoria Elos Ayta.

According to data compiled by Rivero, the average net profit between 2010 and 2024 was approximately R$15.78 billion.