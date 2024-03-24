The greatest pride a footballer can have is being called up by his country's national team. The moment of wearing that shirt for the first time must be an indescribable feeling, as well as an enormous responsibility, since by doing so you are representing an entire country. Thus, in the world of national teams, a question often arises among some football fans, and possibly one of the most frequent is whether a player, when attending a call-up, receives some type of financial incentive or similar. We will try to answer this question in the context of the Spanish National Team.
The truth is that a player in and of himself does not charge to go with the Spanish National Team. That is, if we take the case of this national team break in which 26 footballers have been called up by Luis de la Fuente, none of them are going to charge a euro for attending said call. However, there are incentives for attending tournaments such as World Cups or Euro Cups, as well as bonuses based on the results and how far one has gone in said competitions.
If we focus on the World Cup held in 2022, the Royal Spanish Football Federation set a fixed remuneration of 25,200 euros per game and for each player. In this way, the footballers ensured that they received payment for the three matches in the group stage, which adds up to a total amount of 75,600 euros. From here, the captains can agree on a “bonus”, usually depending on the rounds you manage to pass. Unfortunately, Spain was eliminated in the round of 16 of this tournament by Morocco, so it was difficult for the players to pocket more money than they had already agreed upon as fixed.
In short, the money that a footballer can earn for participating with the National Team depends on what is established for a large tournament by the country's federation, as well as the “bonuses” that are also agreed upon depending on the rounds that the team advances, being able to get a significant amount in case of winning the championship.
In this way, we will see if the national team can do a good job in the Euro 2024, which would be a huge joy for the entire country, and would also have a positive impact on the economic sphere of the footballers.
#Spanish #players #earn #National #Team
Leave a Reply