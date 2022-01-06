The government approved last November in the Council of Ministers one of its key projects, the new Housing Law. PSOE and United We Can reached an agreement for the configuration of a law that supposed the unlocking of the Budgets of 2022.

One of the highlights of the new regulations is the regulation of rental prices in areas with the highest demand, although the autonomous communities will be in charge of selecting the areas in which said regulation should be applied. Also included in this law a tax on vacant homes of up to 150% through a surcharge of the IBI, and the bet on the public rental park.

However the price increase expected for this new year fully affects rental prices. Forecasts regarding the price of housing point to a rise of 4%, as is the case with other products or services.

How much do rents go up with the CPI in 2022?

According to estimates made by the Rental Negotiating Agency (ANA), rents will go up 5% in 2022. The new Housing Law and the revisions of the contracts in accordance with the Consumer’s price index (CPI) are the main reasons for this price increase, as the agency itself points out.

When is the raise applied?

The rise in rental prices It applies from the first month in which the rental contract is signed. On the other hand, the actual Urban lease law pick up what the rent paid by the tenant it can only be updated annually with the variation experienced by the CPI “in the twelve months immediately prior to the date of each update”.