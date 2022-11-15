After years on hiatus, “Al fondo hay sitio” returned with its ninth season and seems to continue to maintain the same spark that the public likes so much. In fact, the latest installment has already passed 100 chapters and fans continue to laugh at the occurrences of their characters, such as the recent scene in the style of “The price of history” that has gone viral on networks.
The plot of the Gonzales and Maldini is not the only one that has returned to TV. Another of the programs that has reconnected with its followers is “Moonlight”, whose second season is about to end to give way to the sequel to “Maricucha”.
As you can see, it seems that the continuations have controlled the small screen and, with them, the beloved actors who give life to already famous characters. But have you ever wondered how much artists earn for their participation in local productions?
The salary of the actors that surprises fans
carolay rodrigueza Peruvian tiktoker known on the social network as Actriz de barrio, recently joined the cast of “Moonlight 2”. In this way, he was encouraged to share how much the actors receive for integrating the cast of famous local soap operas.
The payment is not the same for everyone and depends on the relevance of the character in the story. A) Yes, an extra (who appears on stage, but does not have any dialogue) receives S/ 40 per day plus lunch, per recording day.
The characters per appearance, who only appear once or twice in the entire series, get a payment of S/ 300 plus lunch, per day of filming. While, the secondary characters (important for the narrative, but they are not the stars), have a fixed contract and can receive between S/ 3,000 and S/ 25,000 per month.
As soon as to the protagonists, who have longer and more intense hours, also have a permanent contract and earn between S/ 20,000 and S/ 60,000 per month, although it may be more. Clearly, this will depend on how relevant they are to the plot and the background of the artist in question.
