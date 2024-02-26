The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need to recognize and value the contribution of Mexicans in the United Statesnot only in economic terms, but also in its impact on the society and culture of both countries.

The chancellor Alicia Barcena highlighted this Monday the economic importance of Mexicans in the United States, pointing out that They contribute an impressive sum of 324 billion dollars annually to that country's economy.

During the morning press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at the National Palace, Bárcena highlighted that this contribution is vital for the economic stability of the United States.

Bárcena emphasized that this amount even exceeds the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Colombia, thus evidencing the magnitude of the contribution of Mexicans to the neighboring country to the north.

Furthermore, he stressed that Each Mexican in the United States pays around 1.38 dollars in taxes for every dollar of social spending by the US governmentcompared to the $0.69 paid by US citizens.

With 37.3 million Mexicans living in the United States, Bárcena also highlighted the relevance of Mexican workers in key sectors of the US economy, such as agriculture, where seven out of ten workers are of Mexican origin.

The Mexican Foreign Minister recalled that, although migrants send around 63 billion dollars in remittances to Mexico, this only represents 18.5 percent of their income, while the rest is spent in the United States, thus contributing to boosting the local economy. .

Within the framework of the government's 'Single Human Mobility Strategy', Bárcena highlighted President López Obrador's efforts to advocate for the regularization of Mexicans in the United States.

Likewise, he recognized the empowerment and important role of Mexican community networks abroad, highlighting their strength and cohesion in supporting the migrant community.