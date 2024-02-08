Today we talk only about John Travolta. And not just for the Qua Qua dance at the 2024 Sanremo Festival with Amadeus and Fiorello. But also about the alleged hidden advertising with his shoes…

The case exploded John Travolta at the Italian Song Festival. And not just for the pitiful scene of the Qua Qua dance that the star of films such as Grease, Saturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction had to perform with Amadeus and Fiorello. And then not signing the release to make public a video that goes crazy everywhere on the web. The other scandal concerns a alleged hidden advertising on the second evening of Sanremo. How much do John Travolta's shoes cost that risk the show getting a hefty fine?

Already last year Amadeus had to bow his head in front of a fine for hidden advertising on Instagram, after Chiara Ferragni created his personal profile for him live on the Ariston stage (Amadeus was one of those with the profile of couple, together with his wife Giovanna). This year they said they would be careful.

And, instead, here it is in the second evening of the Sanremo Festival 2024 a case of alleged hidden advertising explodes again, this time due to the shoes that John Travolta was wearing. Shoes often framed by cameras during ballets, as is inevitable to show his dance moves that made him famous throughout the world.

Video source from YouTube by FlashNews

The arrival of the international super guest was eagerly awaited at 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival. After arriving on stage and performing with Amadeus in the dance steps from his famous films, in an external scene he had to endure the Qua Qua dance.

A decidedly cringe and embarrassing scene, as can be seen from the petrified look of the American actor himself. Fiorello also spoke of a terrifying gag: so why do it? But the bomb exploded later with his designer shoes: hidden advertising or not?

When he appeared on the Ariston stage, it was impossible not to notice those sports sneakers under the black suit: a blinding white. John Travolta wore a pair of shoes from the Italian brand for which he is the testimonial. Shoes that have often been framed.

According to some rumors, the actor was paid not by RAI, but by the company to wear them on stage, thus generating hidden advertising. A pair of sneakers which, by the way, is not yet on sale, but which will soon be sold for 100 euros. The company clarified the rumors as follows: