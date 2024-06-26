Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 06/26/2024 – 6:30

For those who want to take an international trip in 2025, financial planning needs to start as soon as possible. We spoke with capital markets specialist and partner at A7 Capital, Renan Suehasu, to understand how to save money to make a dream like this come true.

The amount required will vary according to criteria such as duration of the trip, destination location, means of transport and even chosen tours. The specialist created simulations of monthly contributions for two scenarios of final budget value for the trip: R$15 thousand and R$20 thousand.

Simulation for conservative investor profile

For those who prefer to opt for safer applications, Renan Suehasu’s suggestion is to look for a Bank Deposit Certificate (CDB) with a yield of at least 100% of the CDI Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI).

When seeking a CDB with a return of 100% of the CDI, the investor will need 12 installments of R$1,193.59 per month to reach R$15,000, or R$1,591.45 to have R$20,000 in one year.

The CDB is a type of fixed income security issued by financial institutions. It is as if the investor “lent” a value to the bank, and received remuneration in return.

Remuneration is calculated according to different indicators. The CDI is one of them. Its percentage is close to the basic interest rate, the Selic, currently at 10.5% per year.

When investing in a CDB, it is important to pay attention to its liquidity. Some titles can only be redeemed on the due date – in this case, this date must be before the trip. Others can be redeemed before maturity.

The simulation considers the scenario of maintaining the Selic rate at 10.5% per year.

Simulation for a bold investor profile

For more aggressive investors, the expert indicates that private credit investment funds have a historical profitability of 150% of the CDI. These are funds that invest 50% of their capital in debt securities issued by companies.

When investing in funds, the investor will need 12 installments of R$1,166.02 to reach R$15 thousand, or R$1,554.69 per month to have R$20 thousand in one year

However, be careful: the previous profitability of these funds is not a guarantee of an equal return in the future. Anyone who invests in this option may end up with a value lower than expected due to the market dynamics during the period.

It is important to remember that the longer the planning time and maturity of the financial investment, the higher the return rates tend to be.

The expert highlights that, as the 1-year investment period is a short period, the most conservative option may be the most suitable. “I don’t see much advantage in investing the value in the investment fund for this purpose,” he says.