Egyptian arbitration expert Jihad Greisha told “Sky News Arabia Economy” that every continent of the world has a share of referees in the World Cup.

The former international referee added that the continent of Africa, for example, 6 out of 8 referees are chosen, and the European continent, 11 referees are chosen for the World Cup, 7 from the South American continent, while the Asian continent does not exceed 7 referees.

The committee responsible for selecting referees in FIFA decided to select 36 main referees to run the 2022 World Cup matches, along with 69 assistant referees and 24 video referees.

And the work of the referees is extended in the rest of the championship rounds, according to the evaluations of the technical committee for the matches that they managed in the early stages of the championship.

Unique event

The 2022 World Cup recorded a unique event in the world of arbitration, with the participation of 3 main female referees, for the first time since the start of the tournament 92 years ago. They are the French Stephanie Frappart, the Rwandan Salima Mukansanga, and the Japanese Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan. They were chosen from among 36 referees, and 3 were chosen. Women referees are among the 69 assistant referees, and the three are Brazilian Noza Pak, Mexican Karen Diaz Medina, and Kathryn Nesbitt.

Pierluigi Collina, Chairman of the Referees Committee in the Italian FIFA, said in previous statements that quality comes first in choosing World Cup referees, and all those chosen to referee in the World Cup are the highest level in the world.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia Economy”, the Syrian arbitration expert, Jamal Al-Sharif, confirmed that talking about the salaries of referees in major tournaments such as the World Cup is difficult to know in precise details except through FIFA, stressing that it increased a lot after it was only $ 100 per day in the eighties. and the nineties.

The Arab arbitration expert confirmed that the selection of referees for the World Cup comes through cooperation between the Confederation and the International Federation, where the Continental Union nominates its best referees for the International Federation and they are put to the test for a period of four years and they are trained in special workshops with theoretical and practical courses and the establishment of special camps for them and granting them a number Certain matches before the final selection of the World Cup.

And Al-Sharif added that each continent has a share of referees that may increase or decrease slightly, and the local federation of each country does not interfere in this matter, but its role is limited only to presenting a list of nominations for referees from 1 to 7 for the Continental Federation, which transfers this list to the International Federation, and in turn the latter performs in Many times by changing the order of the list of seven referees, according to the vision of the Technical Committee for Referees in FIFA.

Referee salaries in the World Cup

Every referee in the world seeks to participate in the management of the World Cup finals matches, whether because of their great history or on the financial level, as the International Federation of Football Associations grants the referees a contractual amount at the beginning and then a reward amount for each match.

In the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the most important jump was in the salaries of the referees, as FIFA awarded each referee who participated in the Russian World Cup an amount of 70 thousand dollars in contract, in addition to 3 thousand dollars for each match, and in the World Cup in Brazil 2014 the contract amount was 50 thousand dollars.

FIFA also raised the ceiling for contracting assistant referees to $25,000 and $2,000 per match, which is the same as what video technology referees get.

FIFA’s interest in its sports system in the current World Cup in particular, and its raising of all bonuses and prizes, indicates that the main referees in the tournament will each receive a contractual amount ranging from 90 to 100 thousand dollars and 5 thousand dollars for each match, while the amount of the contract with the assistant referees will be 35 thousand dollars. And 3 thousand dollars for each match, which are the same numbers that the video technology referees will receive in this version of the World Cup.

The main stadium referee receives an amount of approximately $800 for each match he runs in the local league, and the assistant referee and video technology referee receive an amount of $500 for each match in local competitions..which makes the referees’ pursuit of participating in the World Cup finals necessary on a financial level. .



elite rulers

The previous numbers are not fixed in all cases, especially in major tournaments such as the World Cup, Copa America, and the European Nations Championship. There are so-called elite referees, and the salary of each elite referee per match reaches 10 thousand dollars, and they are carefully selected by the FIFA Technical Committee.

The most famous of the elite rulers are the Slovenian Damir Skomina, the Turkish Junaid Jakar, and the Spanish Antonio Mateo Lahoz.



Spain’s highest paid referee

According to the Total Sportal platform, the Spanish referee (in general) is the highest paid among his peers around the world after the Spanish Football League and the Referees Committee decided to raise the value of referees’ salaries in the Spanish League for the 2022-2023 season to the following numbers:

The main referee: He receives an annual salary of 250,000 euros and 6,000 euros for each match he manages.

Assistant Referee: He receives an annual salary of 70,000 euros and 3,000 euros per match.

– Video technology referee: He gets 85,000 euros annual salary and 3,500 euros per match.

– This financial increase played a positive role in raising the level of the Spanish referee and thus his participation in managing the most important and most matches of the European Championships and the World Cup.

Referee training courses

Former international referee and Egyptian arbitration analyst, Jihad Greisha, said in his statements to Sky News Arabia that the International Federation spares no effort in providing the appropriate atmosphere for its referees in the world and offers many courses for them and special camps before the World Cup, in addition to involving those referees who were chosen to manage World Cup matches in managing matches affiliated with FIFA, whether for adults or youth, before entering the World Cup finals.