various figures of the national show They offer exclusive content on some platforms. One of them is Onlyfans. However, some other figures opt for personalized content that is different from the aforementioned platform, since they decide to sell personalized greeting videos on the Famosos.com website, where there are also alternatives from other parts of the world. In this note, we tell you how much the content of the aforementioned page would cost you.

What famous Peruvians charge for a greeting to their fans?

in the list of national figures who sell a personalized greeting to their fans, are the model Milett Figueroa, the influencer Fiorella Chirichigno, the actor Nikko Ponce, the singer Leslie Shaw, among other artists.

Despite being known by the Peruvian public, not everyone has the same rate for sending a birthday, surprise, or encouragement video, as indicated on the web. Therefore, we tell you what the prices of each artist are and which are the most expensive.

Wendy Sulca and Fiorella Rodríguez offer greetings to their fans. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram

How much do famous Peruvians charge for a greeting?

Among the characters that charge the most for a greeting to their followers are milett figueroa and Fiorella Chirichigno. If you want something more affordable, you can opt for a video by Leslie Shaw or Mayra Couto. This is the list of the costs of some other figures:

Milett Figueroa: $100

Fiorella Chirichigno: $100

Fiorella Rodriguez: $50

Marisela Puicón: 50 dollars

Nikko Ponce 40 dollars

Wendy Sulca: $30

Mayra Couto: $25

Leslie Shaw: $20