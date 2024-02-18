The former president of the United States, donald trumpbroke into the industry Sports Tennis with the launch of his own line, Trump Sneakers, at the event Sneaker Con in Philadelphia. This move comes just one day after a court ordered trump and their companies pay a fine of almost 355 million dollars for fraud civilian in New York.

How much do Donald Trump's new sneakers cost? Amid a mix of boos and applause, Trump revealed a pair of gold sneakers with an online retail price of $399. Named as “NEVER SURRENDER HIGH-TOP SNEAKER”these sneakers were already sold out on the website, with 1,000 pairs initially available.

In addition to the gold sneakers, Trump also offers other options, such as tennis with the symbols “T” and “45” for $199, as well as colognes and perfumes for $99 dollars.

Importantly, these trademarks are managed by CIC Ventures LLC under a licensing agreement, and are not directly associated with Donald J. Trump or The Trump Organization.

Trump's appearance in Sneaker Con It did not go unnoticed. Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler wryly commented that seeing Trump selling similar products to bootleg Off-Whites is the closest he'll get to any Air Force One in the future.

Donald Trump presents NEVER SURRENDER HIGH-TOP SNEAKER

After his appearance in Philadelphia, trump He is scheduled to head to Michigan, where he will address supporters for the first time since facing legal rulings in New York. These rulings include the initiation of a criminal trial in a hush money case, as well as an order to pay a substantial fine for fraudulently inflating the value of his property.

NEVER SURRENDER HIGH-TOP SNEAKER model

The visit to Michigan precedes the state's Republican primary and marks an important milestone in the American political landscape. With information from CNN and BBC.