The approaching Copa America 2024 and the national teams are ready to face it between June 20 and July 14. Likewise, the official clothing was put on sale so that fans can support their teams by wearing their shirts. in its player version.

In this edition, prices range from $85,000 to $615,000. The most expensive in this edition is that of the Brazilian teamfollowed by that of Uruguay, Mexico and Colombia. The 'canarinha' will be one of the three teams dressed by Nike.

No surprises

Uruguay It will be the surprise in terms of the shirt. This year, the “garra charrúa” celebrates 100 years of winning its first Olympic title. However, after breaking up her 17-year relationship with Cougar, They decided to wear “in-house” t-shirts, unbranded and produced by the federation. The cost of the t-shirt, which will commemorate its counterpart from 100 years ago, will be the second most expensive with a cost of $589,000

What do you think of Uruguay's new shirt for the 2024 Olympic Qualifiers? 🇺🇾🆕 The design is in tribute to the 1924 Olympic champions 🌟 📷 official pic.twitter.com/fttfnMD4gP — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) January 17, 2024

The other two shirts by the American brand Nike will be Canada and, the hostess, USAwhose shirts are worth $85,280 and $378,000 respectively.

However, the most present this time will be the German brand Adidas, which will dress 8 national teams, including Colombia. The most expensive of the t-shirts with the three stripes is the one from Mexican teamthird most expensive with $565,000.

To wear yellow and match James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz, the Colombian fan will have to spend $500,000. On this occasion, the main clothing of the Colombia selection It will be yellow with orange details on the sides. The alternative jersey, black with gray and orange details, will have the same cost. For the “fan” version, the cost drops to $394,500

If, on the other hand, the most recent t-shirt world champion, Argentinais the one you want to wear, you must pay $450,000 to acquire the 'albiceleste'. Jamaica follows with $415,000 and Chile with a price of $410,000

Others more

The other three teams dressed by the German brand will be Venezuela ($340,000), Peru($267,000) and Costa Rica($149,000).

Marathon will be present in the manufacturing of two kits, that of the Ecuadorian team and the Bolivian team. These t-shirts will cost $283,000 and $190,000, respectively. The only brands that will only dress one team in the Copa América will be Puma, which will dress Paraguay ($236,000) and Reebok, which will dress Panama ($170,000).

In this Copa América, 16 teams from all over the continent will face each other. 14 stadiums throughout the United States will host the matches that will shape the path of the teams in an attempt to consolidate themselves as champions of America.