The wedding between Francesca Ferragni and Riccardo Nicoletti took place yesterday in the luxurious location of Rivalta Castle, in the Piacenza area. Not a very social wedding, almost armored, with rare images that appeared here and there on the profiles of the guests. Even Ferragnez themselves, always generous with stories and content for their followers, were very spare.

Chiara Ferragni was one of the bridesmaids, together with her other sister Valentina. The influencer with millions of fans showed off two dresses during the ceremony. The first, as reported by Fanpage, is a dress by Atelier Emé, a brand that sponsored the wedding by creating the dresses for the Ferragni sisters and their mother Marina Di Guardo.

A model in light blue satin that recalls the nineties fashion that has recently come back into vogue. The halter neckline is embellished with shiny trimmings details, covered in rhinestones, which continues with a sparkling crisscross on the bare back. A very simple line, enhanced by the deep side slit. The cost? According to what can be read on the brand’s website it is 390 euros.

After the wedding, Chiara changed her dress to attend the dinner and the party. Here Fedez’s wife showed off a long black evening dress, embellished with shiny fabric inserts, again by Atelier Emé. A one-shoulder model with rhinestone mesh inserts that illuminate the look adding a see-through effect. The cost in this case is higher: 1500 euros, again according to what can be read on the site.