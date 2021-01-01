The biggest salaries for the Dom-2 project were, of course, with the hosts. According to available information, Ksenia Sobchak every month she earned $ 100 thousand. Olga Buzova and Ksenia Borodina – up to 30 thousand dollars

New participants for a trial period of 2 months were set a minimum wage of 17 thousand rubles. If a participant gained a rating, became noticeable, the salary was raised. On average, residents of “telestroika” got from 70 to 150 thousand rubles. per month plus food and free accommodation.

True, one of the brightest participants in “House-2” Rustam Solntsev said that during the heyday of the project, the most popular “love builders” earned 5 thousand dollars a month. They paid so much, for example, Alena Vodonaeva and Olga Buzova, when she was not yet a TV presenter. And most of all were expelled Victoria Bonet… According to Solntsev, her fee sometimes reached $ 8 thousand.