tula rodriguez He recalled his facet as a star after his driving partner, Ricardo Rondón, assured that he charged a large amount of money for his private presentations. In the last broadcast of the program “In everyone’s mouth” on Friday, October 14, the presenter made a recreation of what she offered at the events.

How much did Tula Rodríguez earn?

After commenting on Brunella Horna’s wedding and Richard Acuña’s upcoming bachelor party, Ricardo spoke about Tula’s stage as a dancer, who revealed that she had been hired as an entertainer at farewells on several occasions.

“I’m going to ask you. At the bachelor party in the ’80s, ’90s, they hired the vedettes with their sequined feathers and I clearly remember that your budget was for 20 minutes of dancing, 1,000 to 1,500 or 2,000 dollars. Is it true?”, the presenter of the magazine questioned at first.

In response, Rodríguez revealed that he handled various budgets depending on what the show included and the number of people. “I’m going to confess something… It was in 2000, this is my past. I can’t lie, I don’t do putting on a halo. I have been a star and they have hired me on a few occasions, and I have been able to charge 500, also 1,000, also 2,000, and in the province it was 3,000 dollars “, accurate.

What did Tula do at bachelor parties?

The figure of América TV, Tula Rodríguez, also told what she offered in these events and was encouraged to recreate the dances she performed. Surprising the entire television set. “It’s these farewells where they hired the vedette, a comic actor, a Creole singer and they put on a whole show (…) It wasn’t just men, it was mixed. The girls, the girlfriends, were the ones who hired because they knew that the boyfriend would die for me, “she said.

Likewise, the cheerleader assured that it was not a reason for shame and indicated that her wardrobe consisted of dental floss with sequins and boots on her knees. “ They even took me out of a giant cake and there I received 3,000 dollars ”, he asserted.

Tula Rodríguez worked as a vedette for several years. Photo: Composition LR / Capture America / Diffusion

Tula Rodríguez surprises Sergio George

The former vedette was encouraged to show her dancing skills in the program “In everyone’s mouth”, in front of Sergio George. Tula moved to the rhythm of “Aguanilé” and surprised the producer with her dance steps. The jury of “El gran show” praised her presentation and assured that the presenter had the export stamp.