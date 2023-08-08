It is no secret to anyone that the musical and artistic world is very complicated in Peru. For years, various singers have narrated the difficulties they experienced in their beginnings in this field and now Tommy Portugal joined them. The interpreter of the main theme of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ today has established himself as one of the most important voices in the medium; However, few know that he had to fight a lot and from a very young age to carve out his future.

Also, in recent times, the cumbiambero has been the target of strong criticism since his daughter Mafer Portugal made her public appearance to denounce that the artist still does not recognize his paternity. In the midst of this, Portugal became a father again and this time he did introduce his heir through his social networks, which generated even greater rejection by public opinion.

How much did Tommy Portugal earn when he started singing?

After a few months of the controversy over his daughter Mafer, Tommy Portugal reappeared publicly through an extensive interview with the YouTube channel “Los Coneros”. During this pleasant talk, the singer told details of his life that were not known, especially about how he got started in music.

The former member of Caribeños de Guadalupe acknowledged that at first things seemed to be going well for him, since the payment he received was not minor, but this did not last very long, so he had to ask for help from a great Peruvian cumbia.

It turns out that, after trying his luck in a first orchestra, he was forced to knock on the doors of Johnny Orosco and his Grupo Néctar in order to continue playing music. Deyvis’ late father opened the doors of his group and gave him functions within it, until he later gave him the chance to test his singing talent.

“We went to restaurants and it was a very nice time, but it didn’t last long. Before joining Tornado, I didn’t have a penny in my pocket and then I went on to earn almost 100 dollars per presentation and the first thing I did, like every kid from the neighborhood, was buy my car, then the crane lifted it up and I didn’t even have a way to get it out because I did not save or take advantage of the moment. Then I went and told Johnny Orosco, and he helped me start a new start in music. I started carrying instruments, putting up posters, from there he asked me if I knew how to play the güiro and I started playing it, doing choruses and in one of those presentations Caribeños de Guadalupe saw me,” he recounted.

What did you have to sell in the pandemic to be able to generate economic income?

As is well known, the COVID-19 pandemic not only affected the health of millions of Peruvians, but also their pockets. In the case of the artists, they were unable to appear before their audience due to health restrictions, as was the case with Tommy Portugal himself.

The singer acknowledged that he came to sell masks to be able to support himself financially, since months before the arrival of this scourge, he invested a large sum of money to release his album.

“Yes, I sold masks (laughs). It’s just that I’m honest, I had just invested a good percentage of my savings in recording a new album, in recording a video of each song, investing in a press officer for advertising, my musicians, I bought instruments. Putting out a production is a very strong investment. Between videos, songs, musicians, tickets, there are more than 100,000 soles of investment. I just invest and my songs get on the radio, they were at number 1 and the pandemic comes, and obviously the recovery of the investment is through the concerts and it caught me with my ‘pants down,’ ”he added.

Why does Tommy Portugal still not recognize Mafer despite a DNA test?

After the controversy over his daughter broke out, Tommy Portugal was forced to take a DNA test to clear up any doubts. As expected, this came out positive; However, he still has not been able to determine the paternity of the young singer. The artist herself regretted that this fact could not crystallize, but she assured that she will continue to search for a path in music.

“The field of music is very difficult, but as long as you know what you are doing, do it from the heart, people like the result of your work. All with faith and going on the right track. Family is always paramount, but as I always say, I feel that I always have their support, ”she expressed for the Magaly Medina cameras.

