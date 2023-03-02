the remembered beer Brahma appeared in a scene from “Al fondo hay sitio”; however, an unexpected detail caused a tremendous fine by Indecopi.

indecopi sanctioned “Al fondo hay sitio” for violating the rules in one of its scenes with ‘pepe’ and ‘titus‘. This incident occurred in the chapter broadcast on Tuesday, November 2, 2010, when the América Televisión series included advertising for the extinct Brahma beer. A detail that they omitted entangled them in a process that ended with several thousand soles in a fine. Although the brand in question initially tried to defend itself, its complaint did not proceed. Why and what was the breach? In the following lines we tell you.

Brahma, the beer that was successful in Brazil and not in Peru. Photo: Brahma/Facebook

“AFHS” and the scene for which Indecopi fined Brahma

A resident of Las Lomas went through a bad time, for which ‘pepe’ and ‘Titus’ They decided to help him and organize a brood. As is customary in this celebration, the friends set up a point of sale for beer. This was from Brahma. Thus, you can see not only the boxes, but also an umbrella, glasses and more in the scenery to locate the brand.

The characters drank liquor and the party was practically sponsored by beer; however, the phrase “drinking alcoholic beverages in excess is harmful” did not appear for more than three seconds or explicitly, as required by article 8 of the Law Regulating the Marketing, Consumption, and Advertising of Alcoholic Beverages.

“AFHS”: they tried to appeal, but the sanction was already given

Initially, Ambev, the beer distribution company Brahma, issued their defense arguments, since they believed that the product placement modality (product placement advertising technique) was not subject to this type of limitation. But Indecopi finally considered its sanction founded and issued the fine against the aforementioned firm: 10 Tax Units (UIT), equivalent to about 36,000 soles at that time.