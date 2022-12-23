For many years, the profits generated by reality boys from “Combat” were an enigma for the teleaudience. However, for a few weeks, many of them have not hesitated to reveal what they perceived in their early days on television. The last one to reveal what he earned on the ATV reality show was the car driver Mario Hart.

How much did Mario Hart earn in “Combat”?

In the fifth episode of “Com FM”, a program hosted by Mario Irivarren and Fabianne Hayashida, Mario Hart surprised his former colleagues by telling them the large amount of money that the production led by Marisol Crousillat paid him at the beginning of the competition reality show.

“In my first few shows it was $4,500. What’s more, we were able to negotiate 2,500 or more. It was a great opportunity to save money, but my biggest concern was ‘how do I convince my parents?’” said Mario Hart, who captained the green team for many seasons.

During the talk, Mario Irivarren and Fabianne Hayashida agreed that the production of “Combate” had some favorites and that one of them was Mario Hart, who continued to receive his full salary when he was even punished in the reality show hosted by Gian Piero Díaz and Renzo Schuller.

What was the salary of Mario Irivarren in “Combate”?

Mario Irivarren announced, in the first episode of “Com FM”, that the majority that started in “Combate” earned 500 dollars per month, and that the biggest pay raise he managed to get was when he complained, along with Israel Dreyfus, because he realized that others were getting paid more than he was on the show.

Fabianne Hayashida and Vania Bludau’s ex also revealed that some events in “Combate” were staged, such as the budding romance that occurred between them and the time Stephanie Valenzuela allegedly wanted to humiliate Mario Irivarren for his past at KFC.

How much did Israel Dreyfus earn in “Combat”?

In the third episode of “Com FM”, Israel Dreyfus recalled how he entered “Combate”. He said that he found out about the project thanks to Miguel Arce, but when they told him they could pay him $500 a month, he decided to abandon the negotiations.

Dreyfus, 34, indicated that he did not agree to enter “Combate” for less than $800. “The only ones who earned a little more were Stefano Toso, who earned $800. I earned the same because I stopped three times and left, ”recalls the model, who has always boasted of not having used hormones to increase his muscles.

What was the salary of Fabianne Hayashida in “Combat”?

Fabianne Hayashida, one of the most remembered participants of the reality show “Combate”, announced her time on the reality show on the “Moloko podcast” program. In addition to ensuring that her time on youth reality shows was in the past forever, the popular ‘China’ mentioned the salary she received for being part of the ATV space.

“In ‘Combate’ they paid me very little. They would pay me $1,000 and at one point I was the star next to Zumba. For this reason, one day I plucked up my courage and went to ask for a raise. I asked that they pay me $3,500 or I was leaving,” said Fabianne Hayashida.

What benefits did Mario Hart have in “Combat”?

During one of the “Com FM” programs, Fabianne Hayashida, a former “Combate” participant, revealed that Mario Hart and other former members of the space such as Alejandra Baigorria did not attend the program when they began in the competition reality show, therefore they did not compete. , but they invoiced their full salary in the same way.

“People no longer knew what to do to get suspended, because they suspended you and they paid you. They would send you home for two weeks as a punishment and at the end of the month you would see your full salary”, said ‘China’ in reference to the car driver.