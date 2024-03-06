An old acquaintance of I Cesaroni has revealed the salaries of the past: the figure is extraordinary!

Micol Olivieria face known to the general public for playing the role of Alice Cudicini in The Cesaroni, has recently turned the spotlight on herself not only for her past as an actress, but also for her new career as an influencer. In the television series, which aired from 2006 to 2014, she portrayed a teenager struggling with the first challenges of her age.

Sweet and sensitive at heart, she won the hearts of thousands of viewers, determining the success of the actress. Yet, at the end of The Cesaronihe preferred definitively abandon the set. Rather than seek a prominent place in the spotlight, he preferred to take other paths. An unconventional choice, explained by the person concerned with the need for greater freedom and autonomy.

The Cesaroni: the cast's salaries

So, in 2017 Micol opened his Instagram profile and within a few years he created a huge community. Capable of capturing the tastes of the refueling public, he has achieved very high numbers, and today he counts over 800,000 followers. Influencer marketing is Micol's first activity, which establishes collaborations with various companies for the promotion of goods and services.

Her frankness and authentic style reach straight to people's hearts, just as she did in Alice's shoes. Although person and character constitute two separate entities, they have a light-hearted, jovial and cheerful spirit in common.

In parallel to his profession as a web star, he also thought of trying his luck in bookstores through the autobiography Without filterswhere she talks about her life experience and the reasons that led her to move away from her previous world.

In the podcast No Lies he said he earned significant amounts during the period of The Cesaroni, up to exceeding 100,000 euros per season. Today the fees are significantly lower, with rare exceptions. And then on social media the income is excellent, so no second thoughts on the horizon!