Think about Raphael Cardozo it is to remember all the discussions that he has had on television and the not so pleasant encounters that he has won with most of his co-workers in the reality programs in which he has participated in our country. Her controversial personality made her earn many enemies, but also made her more popular in the media environment. It was so that not only have they summoned it in more than one television house, but they have withdrawn it to avoid scandals.

However, this would just be a very different interpretation of how he really is, according to his friends Fabianne Hayashida and Mario Irivarren. They interviewed him for their podcast “With FM“, in which Rafael revealed many unpublished details of his time on competition shows. Do you want to know how much he earned and why he was one of the most beloved? Next, we will give you all the details.

How did Rafael Cardozo become famous in Peru?

Sportsman Rafael Cardozo was born in Brasilia on December 10, 1983. From a very young age he realized that his physical skills and talent for dance were highly developed. For this reason, he worked as a dancer until the Porto Seguro group discovered him and enlisted him in their cast. That was how in 2003 he came to Peru to be part of the “Road to Fame” program, led by Ernesto Pimentel. At the age of 21, he founded his own gym with the financial help of his father, on Garota land, according to what was reported in his “Com FM” interview.

Some time later, a Peruvian production company called him again to perform for five days in another space. “I only recorded that, but Peter Fajardo was with ‘Habacilar’ and he called me to participate in ‘Amigos y rivales’. I lost, I was in third place, but there I sang ‘Kiss in the mouth’ with Nicole Pillman. That’s when the business spark caught on, I returned to Brazil and recorded the song. That was how I came to Peru with only money to live and pay my rent.“, he narrated.

He narrated that one day he went out to a nightclub, where he met Fajardo, and asked him what he was doing there. Rafael Cardozo saw a very good business opportunity and lied to tell him that they “pulled” him from “Combate”, who were telling the time on ATV. That made the producer of america television convinced him to go with him and bring two more companions to be the official models for “Two to Seven”. That’s how it all started.

How much did Rafael Cardozo earn in “This is war”?

The reality boy Rafael Cardozo recognized that a character who greatly influenced his artistic career, for better and for worse, was Captain Nicola Porcella. In this sense, he detailed what his salary was before there were improvements thanks to an anecdote with the actor: “This was when I was already three or four years old in ‘This is war’ and I already had a salary of 2,000 dollars. A year later I managed to double that amount“. Such a figure, for the model, was already too much, but his friend took him to an advertising campaign that cost him his contract.

Carol Reali’s ex-partner was not only upset by the news, but also frustrated because he felt that everything he had achieved with so much effort had gotten out of hand.

How did Rafael Cardozo quadruple his salary?

Everything happened in the middle of an abrupt departure from Rafael Cardozo during the then new season of “This is war.” As we mentioned above, the model had already doubled his salary and was charging $4,000 for his participation in the competition reality show. However, he would come to earn more thanks to his return. On the fourth day of introducing all the members, the América Televisión production called him to ask him to join, for which the dancer requested $8,000 to return. It should be noted that the model also did not specify the exact date of which he spoke.

The channel assistants refused at first impression, but they were negotiating with the passing of the minutes. Why the refusal to quadruple his starting salary? According to the reality boy, the answer was that no one could earn the same as Nicola Porcella, since he was the top star in space. For this reason, his greatest offer was to give him 7,999 soles per month, which he did not accept either. Eventually, the executives agreed to the request, and that was the start of his career to higher-paid stardom.