Gisela Valcárcel has summoned more than one acquaintance of the Peruvian show business for the program “The artist of the year”. As the editions of the reality show go by, some participants go to the group of sentenced, in which they demonstrate their best dance and singing steps on the TV set. Likewise, the contestants have the advantage of bringing their reinforcements, a situation that happened to La Uchulú, who was going to have as a partner Naamin Timoyco.

The former vedette liked the idea of ​​appearing on América TV, but decided to reject the proposal after hearing the figure that the production of Gisela Valcárcel would pay her. Although she had already requested an amount to support La Uchulú, Naamin Timoyco He gave an emphatic “no” as an answer to “The artist of the year”.

How much did Naamin Timoyco ask for to be in “The artist of the year”?

In an interview for Carlos Carlin’s YouTube channel, Naamin Timoyco revealed that currently there is no space on TV for dancers and vedettes, as he did in the past with Coco Marusix and Maricielo Torres. However, she detailed having received proposals from other channels, which stop insisting when she asks about the payment.

One of the anecdotes remembered by Naamin Timoyco was when they called her “Artist of the Year” to reinforce La Uchulú. For it, the dancer requested the sum of S/1,000 to be in the Gisela Valcárcel program.

Why did Naamin Timoyco not agree to be on the Gisela Valcárcel program?

In this sense, the former vedette received a counter offer to be on the dance floor of Gisela Valcárcel and alone they offered him S/700. In addition, the production of “The Artist of the Year” did not recognize mobility expenses, since Naamin Timoyco had to go to Pachacamac to rehearse the choreography. For this reason, she did not agree to appear with La Uchulú.

Naamin Timoyco assures that there is no longer space on TV for dancers and vedettes. Photo: Naamin Timoyco/Facebook

