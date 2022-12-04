In the Argentine championship, in the Copa Argentina, in the Copa Libertadores, in the Premier League, in the Community Shield, in the Carabao Cup, in the UEFA Champions League, in friendlies, in qualifiers and in the World Cup. Julián Álvarez is a guarantee of performance. THE SPIDER THAT ALWAYS BITS. pic.twitter.com/5j8mWXxvVI

– Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) December 3, 2022