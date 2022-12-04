One of the great revelations of this Argentina team is being Julián Álvarez. The Manchester City player came to this tournament with the poster of a possible surprise footballer capable of scoring important goals, and that is how it is happening.
He started the World Cup with a secondary role, as a footballer who enters the second half to try to shake up the match, but the passing of the matches and the low level that Lautaro Martínez has come to show when he has had the opportunity to play, have caused that “the Spider” has been made with a starting position in Lionel Scaloni’s eleven.
Julián Álvarez became known to the world for the extraordinary level he showed at River Plate. His football earned him so that Manchester City took over his services this summer, and they presented him at the same time as a certain Erling Haaland.
With these two signings, the Mancunian team guarantees solvency in the offensive field for more than a decade. But… How much did Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City pay to hire Julián Álvarez?
Well, the citizens paid 21 million euros gross that have ended up in the coffers of River Plate. The Argentine team had to grant €900,000 to the Atalaya de Córdoba club, which still had a percentage of a possible sale of the Argentine attacker.
The contract signed by Julián Álvarez will bind him to the English club until 2027, that is, the contractual relationship will last for five years.
