The 2024 Summer Olympics are getting closer and closer. The great sporting event will be held in Paris, France, July 26 to August 11. To this end, the city has implemented comprehensive logistics and certain preparation measures.

This will be the third time that the city has hosted the major event, having done so in 1900 and 1924. The sporting programme will include 329 events and 32 sports, including several that need to be carried out open water testing.

According to the International Olympic Committee and the Paris City Hall The Seine River will be used for these competitions, which would be prepared and cleaned beforehand. However, the decision generated concern and controversy among the population due to the levels of pollution in the river.

Since the 19th century, the Factory and human waste used to be dumped directly into the Seine, until 1991, when legislation promoted by health authorities was imposed and control began.

Subsequently, in 2015 the city implemented the “baignade plan”, where they established concrete measures to clean up the body of water in time to host the 2024 Olympic Games.

On the one hand, a modification to the sewer system of the French capital. Waste from the pipes of more than 23,000 residences, which previously led directly to the Seine, was redirected.

According National Geographicthe ambitious clean-up project had a investment of 1.5 billion dollarsThis involved the installation of a gigantic underground water tank and the modernization of wastewater treatment plants.

Furthermore, in an effort to demonstrate that the river is “clean enough” for outdoor swimming events, the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo immersed in the waters of the Seine.

With a special suit, glasses and a smile: this is how the president carried out the symbolic act that she had promised to the citizens. Previously, Hidalgo had said that once the water body had been treated, she would try it herself.

“The Olympic Games have been a catalyst for improving our cities in response to climate change. Returning to the River Seine is an important milestone in this process,” said the Mayor.

