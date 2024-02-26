Helldivers 2 it's a success on PC and PS5, this seems obvious considering that it's always at the top of the sales charts and the number of players on Steam is very high, but exactly how many units did it sell? We don't have an exact figure, but the CEO and creative director of Arrowhead Game Studios suggested how many copies could have arrived in gamers' homes: 3 million.

It was all suggested via Twitter. In a CEO thread, a user asked how many copies of Helldivers 2 have been sold until this moment. The CEO first responded with “a billion” via a gif of Doctor Evil from Austin Powers.

Later, however, one user stated “I bet almost three million“. At this point the CEO responded by pointing his finger and with a pair of eyes, implying that – at the very least – this estimate is not completely wrong.

It certainly would be a excellent result. We can assume that Arrowhead Game Studios and SIE did not expect such a success, given that the servers were not ready to support all those players.