He didn’t earn what he earns now! The anecdotes ofCombat” continue to make people talk despite the fact that it stopped broadcasting more than four years ago. Apparently, his followers continue to long for the laughs that the most beloved reality program of that time brought them. On this occasion, chapter 6 of the podcast “With FM” had as a guest the genius of the competition space, Marisol Crousillat, who recalled how Austin Palao came to television.

Apparently, it all started when the ATV production managed so that the contestants from the streets also have a chance on the small screen. In that way, the Palao brothers They made themselves known without thinking that today they would have the jobs they have and international recognition. How much did Said Palao’s brother earn when he first entered a television space? Next, we will tell you about that and much more.

Why did Austin Palao replace Mario Irivarren?

In 2014, the “Combate” program launched a new sketch called fight in your neighborhood. The space consisted of four participants from each district competing to become the new tails of ATV. Thus, in November of that same year, four brothers became very popular ( Austin, Gloria Lorelein and Said Palao ) that demonstrated how capable and agile they were for each competition. They represented the Bellavista team and, in the end, the last two mentioned entered.

This was the first time he had appeared on ATV screens, without imagining that at the beginning of 2015 he would be officially presented on the same reality show. During that period, the businessman Mario Irivarren suffered a broken ankle, which affected him so much that he had to leave the competition for a long time. Who replaced him? The current lover of Flavia Laos.

This was confirmed by the model Mario Irivarren on “Com FM” when he interviewed the ‘Queen mother‘: “I broke my foot and I couldn’t compete. They had just done Combat in your neighborhood and the Palao had won, but only two remained and Austin (Palao) was left in the air. That is why, since I could not compete, we agreed that he and I competed for one ….”

How much did Austin Palao earn for playing in Mario Irivarren’s place?

In the same interview that Mario Irivarren and Fabianne Hayashida did to him, the reality boy detailed how much Austin Palao earned for competing on his behalf: “I do have to thank ‘Combate’ for being very legal with me, because they paid me my almost full salary when I broke my foot. do you remember that They deducted $500 from my salary to pay Austin (Palao) during the whole year that he replaced me?”

It should be noted that the amount they gave Said Palao’s brother was referential, since he was not as well known as the other reality boys, who already had their fans waiting for each of their presentations.

Who paid Austin Palao’s salary?

In the conversation that Mario Irivarren and Fabianne Hayashida had with the communicator Marisol Crousillat, they revealed details that were not known about the replacement of Austin Palao: “ He was paid from my salary . I was earning well at that time. So I said, ‘I don’t have a problem and it looks great.’ For nine months or a year that was the equation. Until a year had passed…”

Finally, the popular ‘flirty skull‘ revealed that the singer withdrew because the producer Marisol Crousillat did not want to see him on the show anymore. What’s more, they invented an award for the best replacement of the year and the influencer didn’t even win it.